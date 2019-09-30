|
John Caputo
Viera - John Caputo passed away at the age of 73, in the comfort of his home on September 23, 2019. A man of many achievements, he served in the US Army, worked for the state attorney as a paralegal, served as a community leader at Crosswinds Youth Services, retired as a U.S. postmaster in Cocoa, FL and was a dedicated sponsor actively involved in AA.
His mother Phyllis and father John predecease him. His family includes his beloved children, Vince Caputo, Nina Petrone, and Gina Caputo; their spouses Joseph Petrone and Jeff Walker; grandchildren, Zane, Cheyanne, Vico, Rocco, and Alby; stepchildren, Jacqui Knott and Dylan Knott; plus The Krysl's, best friend Jimmy Loscalzo, and sponsor Shane.
John was a loving father, grandfather, friend, and mentor. He leaves us with an "attitude of gratitude" and a Forever Stamp in our hearts. A Resurrection Mass dedicated to his life will be held at St. Mary's Catholic Church in Rockledge on Friday October 4th at 1:30 pm.
Published in FLORIDA TODAY on Sept. 30, 2019