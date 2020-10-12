John Eldon Finney
Titusville - On October 9, 2020, John Finney of Titusville passed away at the age of 95 surrounded by family.
John was born November 24, 1924, in Fayette County, Ohio to James and Margaret Finney.
He served in the Army in World War II, where he achieved the rank of First Sargent and fought at the first and second crossing of the Po River. He was most proud of the Japanese American soldiers he trained at Ft. McClellan, prior to deployment to Italy.
John attended the University of Miami and received his law degree from Ohio Northern University. He retired from the Dade County Attorney's Office in 1989 where he served as the head of the Tort Liability Section, after that office was combined with the Legal Department of the Metropolitan Transportation Authority (MTA), which he directed. He was an avid pilot and antique car enthusiast for many years.
He is survived by his beloved wife, Cora "Beth" Finney, children Madonna Finney (and Michael) of Tallahassee, Jim Finney (and Tammy) of Beal City, Michigan and Ermine "missy" Thompson (and William) of Belleview and sister, Rebecca Ewing of Grantville, Georgia. He loved all of his grandchildren including James (and Mykela), Maggie, Daniel, Briana, Johnny, Richard (and Soraya), Megan (and Neal), Andrew (and Caila) and Samantha. He had nine Great grandchildren. He is preceded in death by his beloved sister, Betty Murkshe.
Ammen Family Cremation and Funeral Care, Rockledge, 632-1350. Condolences at afcfcare.com
