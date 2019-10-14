|
John Erwin MacFarlane
Titusville - John Erwin MacFarlane, 62, passed away at home on October 10, 2019 with his wife Katherine by his side. He was born to the late John and Alice MacFarlane on March 26, 1957 in New Britain, Connecticut. John was survived by his wife Katherine of 18 years, Sister-in-law, Sandy Hayball and husband Jerry, Aunt, Evelyn Shaffer, and several nieces, nephews and cousins.
John worked in Aerospace Support. He started his career at Pratt and Whitney in Connecticut, then went on to Boeing in Florida, and then retired with United Launch Alliance in Cape Canaveral, Florida.
No service will be planned at this time, but condolences may be left at www.northbrevardfuneralhome.com
Published in FLORIDA TODAY from Oct. 14 to Oct. 20, 2019