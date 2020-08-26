John G. Fraley
John G. Fraley, age 75, of Titusville and Morehead, KY passed away Saturday, August 22, 2020 in Lexington, KY. He fought a nine year courageous battle with cancer. Throughout his fight he never once complained and he never gave up.
John was born on February 13, 1945 in Fleming County, KY. He was the son of the late Glennis and Lona Fraley. John is survived by his wife of 44 years, Joanne.
John graduated from the University of Kentucky in 1968 with a Bachelor of Science Degree in mechanical engineering. The week after graduation he began working with NASA at the Kennedy Space Center. As a young engineer, he worked on the lunar lander on Apollo 11 and subsequent missions to the moon. After Apollo, he transitioned to the Skylab Program and finally the Space Shuttle. During his long, storied career he received many awards including a NASA exceptional Service Commendation and a coveted "Silver Snoopy" award.
After his retirement in 2000, he spent more time in KY managing his family farm and other business interests. He was a passionate University of KY fan and tried never to miss a game.
John will be greatly missed by his wife and many friends.
Calling Hours were held on August 25, 2020 from 5:00 to 7:00pm and private graveside services were held on August 26, 2020 in Morehead, KY.
In lieu of flowers, please consider a contribution to John's favorite charity, The American Cancer Society Hope Lodge
, 1500 College Way, Lexington, KY 40302.