John G. "Jack" Wharton, Jr.
Bloomington, IN - John G. "Jack" Wharton, Jr. passed away on July 22 in Bloomington, IN at age 89.
He was born in Edgewood, IL, the son of Bernice and John G. Wharton, Sr. He graduated from the Albion, IL Community High School in 1946 and attended the University of Illinois, Eastern Illinois University, and a summer at University of Chicago. At EIU he was a charter member of the Beta Gamma chapter of Sigma Pi Fraternity.
During his high school and college years he became a fan of big bands, and after college he joined the Raymond Scott Orchestra as band manager, touring the country with the them. When Raymond Scott became musical director of the nationally broadcast "Your Hit Parade", Jack continued as business manager. Later, he toured the country as band manager for the Henry Busse Orchestra.
With the demise of the big band era in the early 50's, Jack joined Standard Oil of Indiana in its Evansville district office. He was later transferred to Chicago and then Indianapolis, where he lived for 37 years.
In 1953, he married Martha Luther and they had a son, John G., III. The marriage ended in 1957.
Jack subsequently worked for Jefferson National Life Insurance Co., then Inland Container Corp., from which he resigned in the 1980's to devote his time to businesses he co-owned, including three bars and restaurants in Indianapolis and Bloomington, and a catering business.
In 1990 he sold the businesses and moved to Cocoa Beach, FL, where he co-owned a gift shop. In 1993 he became executive director of the Historic Cocoa Village Association. Soon after that he was contracted to manage the City of Cocoa's Civic Center, Riverside Park and Porcher House, a historic house used for weddings, receptions and meetings.
In 2005, at age 75, he resigned and moved to Bloomington, IN. He was an active member of Genesis Church. And he was always involved with his many dogs, including beloved basset hounds much of the time.
He is survived by his longtime companion Donald Bowlen, his son John (Dee) of Bonita Springs, FL, and sister Nelda (Neil, deceased) Balding of Newton, IL. A brother, Lyndon, and his wife Joyce predeceased him.
A Celebration of Life will be held at Genesis Church in Bloomington, on August 4 at 4 PM. Private burial will be at Clear Creek Cemetery. The family is being served by the Southern Indiana Cremation Society at Costin Funeral Chapel.
Published in FLORIDA TODAY on July 28, 2019