John H. "Dr. John" Fredrickson



Age 91 of Cape Canaveral, Dr. John died peacefully on June 9, 2020. Born February 3, 1929, in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, he attended Beloit College (B.A.) and UW-Madison (M.A., Ph.D.). He was a Korean War veteran serving as a Lt. in the USAF.



Dr. John had a distinguished educational career in Wisconsin as a teacher, administrator and educational consultant. After "retiring" to Florida, he began a productive and meaningful chapter in his life that included tireless participation as a volunteer with several civic and service organizations.



Dr. John inspired his family and friends with his philanthropy, loyalty and sense of humor (aka "Swedish humor"). No funeral or memorial service held, per his request. May his memory be a blessing.



Memorials in his name preferred to the Rockledge Kiwanis Club:



Rockledge Kiwanis Club



c/o Barbie Marrs



404 Wenthrop Circle



Rockledge, FL 32955-4742









To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store