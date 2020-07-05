John H. Koagel
Palm Bay - John H. Koagel, 68, of Palm Bay, passed away peacefully at home with his family on June 30, 2020.
He was born in Syracuse, NY on Christmas Day of 1951. We believe this seemingly insignificant fact shaped him into a quirky man with a giant heart and clever sense of humor. John enlisted in the Marines in 1973. He spent time in Vietnam and Japan. While stationed at Parris Island he was marksman instructor for new recruits. He achieved the rank of sergeant. He was proud of his time there and it impacted his life in a great way. After the Marines he moved to Florida where he developed a passion for fishing and boating...and along with those hobbies, a penchant for mishaps and adventures. In between the never ending cycle of boat maintenance and catching his dog instead of a fish he also enjoyed coffee, hats, memeing himself, tinkering around the garage, coffee, woodwork, genealogy, Mexican food, hating the Yankees, and coffee.
He worked all his life in various trades of construction, including cabinetry, framing, and concrete finishing. He would proudly point out inlets he built around the city. There wasn't anything he couldn't fix. He was a giver. He provided Christmas for many families in need. He opened his home to anyone who needed a bed and meal. He did his best to help everyone.
He is survived by his wife Kimberly Koagel, his children Nicole Gambino, Jonathan Koagel and Megan Koagel, Todd Adcroft and Candace Quenneville, his 5 beautiful granddaughters Ava, Lena, Isabell, Gabby and Jade, and a large extended family.
John is leaving a legacy of perseverance, strong work ethic, not using Rubbermaid chairs on a boat on a windy day, braving cancer with humor and fortitude, and being the toughest guy we ever knew. He was an original.
Ammen Family Cremation and Funeral Care, Melbourne, 724-2222. Condolences at afcfcare.com