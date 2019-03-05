|
|
John H. Stewart
Rockledge - Beloved husband, father and papa, John H Stewart left this earth on Tuesday, February 26, 2019. He was surrounded by family and much love as he passed peacefully into the welcoming arms of his youngest son, Pat, leaving his broken hurting body behind.
Mr Stewart was born in St. Louis, MO on May 15, 1931. He graduated from St Louis University in 1958 after serving in the Army for two years. He began his engineering career with Bell Tel Labs as part of a technical think tank where he invented and patented a security system and helped develop the touch tone phone. After attaining a masters degree in electrical engineering, he joined McDonnell Douglas Astronautics Company in St Louis in 1962. In 1967 he moved his family to Cocoa Beach and started at MDAC in Titusville where he worked in management and as program director until he retired in 1991. He worked hard and was successful but, still managed to play a couple rounds of golf at Rockledge Country Club almost every weekend.
He leaves behind the love of his life and wife of 60 years, Janet, daughter, Theresa (Bob), son, Mike (Lynne), and the grandchildren who made him smile daily. He was predeceased by their youngest, Patrick Shaun.
He was larger than life; a generous, honorable and loyal man who will be missed by so many.
A service will take place on Friday, 3/15 promptly at 9:00AM at the Cape Canaveral National Cemetery, 5525 US Hwy 1, Mims, FL.
There will be a Celebration of Life on Sunday, 3/17 from 2:00 - 4:00 PM at Rockledge Country Club.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Honor Flight, www.SpaceCoastHonorFlight.org
or Down Syndrome Association of Brevard, 125 E. Merritt Island Cswy, Suite 107, Box 361, Merritt Island, FL. 32952.
Full obituary is online at www.funeralsolutions.net
Published in FLORIDA TODAY on Mar. 5, 2019