John Henry Watts III
Indian Harbour Beach, Florida - Lieutenant Colonel John Henry "Harry" Watts III (USAF, Retired), died peacefully at his home in Indian Harbour Beach, Florida, on March 18, 2019. He was 99. Born on June 8, 1919 in Teaneck, New Jersey, Harry was a veteran of three wars: World War II, Korea, and Vietnam.
During WWII, Harry flew 30 missions with distinction as pilot of the B-17 Flying Fortress, earning the Distinguished Flying Cross and the Air Medal.
After the war, Harry met the love of his life, Betty Marie James, of Jacksonville, Florida, and the two were married in 1946. They spent the next 72 love-filled years together until Betty's passing in December 2018.
Harry is survived by five of his six children: John H. Watts IV (Kris) of Melbourne, Florida, Jamie A. Bednarski (Joe) of Albuquerque, New Mexico, W. Andrew Watts (Lizzy) of Brooklyn, New York, Jeffrey S. Watts (Janette) of Sydney, Australia, and Michele E. Watts of Indian Harbour Beach, Florida, along with 12 grandchildren and three great grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his wife, Betty, and by his daughter Gail M. Cousens of Albuquerque, New Mexico.
A memorial mass for both Harry and Betty will be held Saturday, June 8, 10 a.m., at Patrick AFB South Patrick Chapel, 84 Harrier Avenue, Satellite Beach, FL 32927. Memorial donations may be made to at .
Published in FLORIDA TODAY on June 2, 2019