John Herrick Jeffers
- - John Herrick Jeffers (September 5, 1934 - February 18, 2019)
Husband, father, educator, John was a life-long lover of education. Raised in Providence, RI he earned his degree in Chemistry from Brown University in 1956 followed by a Master's in Teaching. He then earned a Masters in Storytelling from East Tennessee State University.
After work as a chemist, John began a 45-year career in independent school education. John was hired as a chemistry teacher at Moses Brown School in Providence, RI. He then moved to Tampa, FL and served as Science teacher, Department Head, coach, and Senior Master at Berkeley Preparatory School for more than 20 years. Later in his career as an educator, he was Head of Holy Trinity Episcopal School and worked at his wife Barbara's Brevard Learning Clinic.
John, otherwise known as Herrick, explored a range of interests throughout his life, including camping, sailing (Commodore of the Davis Island Yacht Club), travelling, lapidary work, and silversmithing. He remained involved in his community and fulfilled through service in Rotary (Paul Harris Fellow), Holmes Regional Hospital, and his Church. For several decades Herrick was involved with storytelling throughout the state and region both as a listener and a teller.
Herrick leaves behind Barbara, his wife of 61 years, son David and wife Polly Jeffers of Tuftonboro, NH, and granddaughter Rachael Jeffers of Providence, RI. He was predeceased by his sister Betsy Lee Bishop, nephew Erik Smith, and daughter Jennifer Jeffers. Herrick is also survived by his brother-in-law Ed Bishop of Providence and wife Mary Jean Bishop, and sister-in-law Ann Clark Smith Beck of Oregon, his nieces and nephews; Brian Bishop, Katherine Roberts, Sharon Bishop, Lisa Bishop Tuckerman, Colin Bishop, Meg Kaufer, and Kristi Smith Petit, as well as Doug, Scott, and JR Jeffers of Peabody, MA.
A Celebration of Life will be held Saturday, February 23 at 10:00 AM at Prince of Peace Church in Viera. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Prince of Peace Church in Viera, FL.
Published in FLORIDA TODAY on Feb. 22, 2019