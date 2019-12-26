|
|
John J. Bingham
Titusville - John J. Bingham, 86 of Titusville went home to be with the Lord on Wednesday, December 25, 2019. Born in Paterson, NJ to the late John and Anna Bingham, John served our nation with great honor during the Korean War and was honorably discharged in 1960. He was a member of St. Teresa Catholic Church for over 30 years, worked Lockheed Martin as a mechanical engineer and served as a volunteer at Hospice of St. Francis for 15 years. He enjoyed reading and trains. But, most of all he enjoyed his time as a loving husband, father and especially as a grandfather. Other than his parents, John is preceded in death by his sister Anna and brothers Edward and Robert. He will be greatly missed by his beloved wife of 61 years, Eleanor; daughter Sharon (Todd) Bingham-Shultz; sons Brian Bingham and Keven (Myra) Bingham; grandchildren Tyler, Taylor and Hazel Shultz and Bailey Bingham. Funeral Mass will be held on Saturday, December 28, 2019 at 10AM at St. Teresa Catholic Church. Burial will follow at Oaklawn Memorial Gardens. Visitation will be TODAY from 5-7PM at North Brevard Funeral Home. Memorial contributions may be made in John's name to Hospice of St. Francis. Condolences may be shared at www.northbrevardfuneralhome.com
Published in FLORIDA TODAY from Dec. 26 to Dec. 27, 2019