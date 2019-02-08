|
|
John Kihm
Rockledge - In loving memory of John Kihm (63) of Rockledge, FL. John, workaholic, family man and little league enthusiast, passed away on Monday February 4, 2019 peacefully and surrounded by family.
John touched the lives of every person he met and has a surrounding of friends that could never be matched. A man who lived for helping others has now joined our lord as an angel to continue protecting his loved ones.
He is survived by his wife of 37 years, Suzette; Children, John (Dennis), Kyle, Paige (Nash), Tanner (Winter), Tyler; sisters, Karen (Al) & Stephanie; Grandchildren, Brendon, Blake, Colton & Kevin; and many nieces & nephews.
John was a KSC employee for over 15 years and a lifelong carpenter whose amazing works can be found all over Brevard county and the state of Florida. He had a passion for his family and an undying love for his wife that will carry on for eternity.
In John's wishes there will be a Celebration of Life held Saturday February 9, 2019 at KARS Park in Merritt Island at 12:00 pm. Join us in celebrating John and honoring his words "I'm here for a good time, not a long time."
In lieu of flowers and in tribute of John's love for his grandchildren, contributions can be made to the children of foster care through Brevard Family Partnership.
With tearful eyes we watched him suffer, and saw him fade away.
Although we loved him dearly,
we could not make him stay.
A golden heart stopped beating,
hard working hands put to rest,
God broke our hears to prove to us,
He only takes the best.
Published in FLORIDA TODAY on Feb. 8, 2019