John Kopacz
Palm Bay - PALM BAY, FL & LAWRENCE, MA - John Kopacz, 90, went to be with the LORD on April 28, 2019 surrounded by loving family.
Member of St. Joseph Church/FL and St. Lucy Church/MA as well as a life member of DAV Queen City Chapter #2.
Survived by sons & daughters-in-law James & Ramona of NJ, Michael & Catherine of NH. Predeceased by wife, Elinor and son, Kerry. Also survived by Kerry's former wife & her husband, Joanne & Mark Carota of MA; grandchildren & their spouses: Jessica & Aaron Spooner, Holly & Timothy Gonsalves, Benjamin & Tracy, Nathanael & Nicole, Timothy & Lydia, Josiah & Avery, Hannah & Alexander Payne, Lydianne, and Elizabeth; Matthew Carota; twelve+ great-grandchildren; brother & sisters-in-law William & Lorenza of AZ; Marilyn of MA, widow of Raymond; Violet of CO, widow of Stephen Robert; aunt Theresa Uttley of MA; numerous nieces, nephews, grand-nieces and grand-nephews. He will be missed by many other family and friends as well.
Decorated career army Sergeant stationed in NY, HI, TX, MA, and Kitzengen, Germany. Served in Korea and Viet Nam, then later as Commander for Disabled American Veterans/Chapter #2. Second career as USPS letter carrier in Salem, NH.
In lieu of flowers, donation to .
On March 3, John's family and friends gathered for a triple 90th birthday bash to offer him and two other in-laws tribute in person.
Now that the Lord has taken him home, a celebration of life for the New England area will be held at a later date. Burial in Arlington National Cemetery, date TBD. Contact the family to be informed of any of these events.
Arrangements by Ammen Family Cremation and Funeral Care, Palm Bay, 724-2224. Condolences at afcfcare.com
Published in FLORIDA TODAY on May 5, 2019