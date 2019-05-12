|
|
Rev. John Lawrence Durkin
Amenia, NY - Rev. John Lawrence Durkin, 79, a ten-year resident of Viera, FL formerly of Amenia and Goshen, NY and the Bronx, NY passed away on Monday, May 6, 2019 at Health First Viera Hospital in Melbourne, FL. Rev. Durkin was the beloved pastor of Immaculate Conception Church in Amenia, NY for 21 years.
Born on September 12, 1939 he was the son of the late John L. and Anna Mae (O'Carrol) Durkin. A Class of 1960 graduate of Xavier University in Cincinnati, OH and he later attended St. Joseph's Seminary (Dunwoodie) in Yonkers NY and graduated in 1967. On May 27, 1967, Rev. Durkin received the Rite of Ordination in Christ's holy Catholic Church.
Following his ordination, Rev. Durkin served as a priest in the Archdiocese of New York as associate pastor of St. Frances de Chantel Roman Catholic Church in the Bronx from 1967 to 1970. On September 10, 1970, he was appointed to the faculty at Cardinal Hayes High School in the Bronx, NY. In 1982, he joined the faculty of St. John S. Burke High School in Goshen, NY. On August 27, 1988, Rev. Durkin was appointed pastor of Immaculate Conception Church in Amenia, NY and served the parish for 21 years. Following his retirement to Viera, FL in 2009, Rev. Durkin served as an assistant priest at St. John the Evangelist in Viera for six years and resided with his cousin, Joan Egan.
Rev. Durkin is survived by a brother, Brian Durkin of Mt. Arlington, NJ; three sisters, Mary Ann Nordhauser of Melbourne, FL, Lorraine Pagliocca of Goshen, NY and Joan Farone of Fullerton, CA and a cousin, Joan Egan of Viera, FL. He is also survived by several cousins, nieces and nephews. In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by a brother, William C. Durkin.
Visitation will be held from 3 to 7 p.m. on Monday, May 13, 2019 at the Immaculate Conception Church, 4 Lavelle Road, Amenia, NY. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10:30 a.m. on May 14, 2019 at the Immaculate Conception Church. Burial will follow at Gate of Heaven Cemetery in Hawthorne, NY. Memorial contributions may be made to the Immaculate Conception Church, 4 Lavelle Road, Amenia, NY 12501. Arrangements are under the direction of Hufcut Funeral Home in Dover Plains, NY. To send the family an online condolence, please visit www.hufcutfuneralhome.com
Published in FLORIDA TODAY on May 12, 2019