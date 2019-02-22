Services
Brown Funeral Home, Inc.
29 Broad Street
Plattsburgh, NY 12901
(518) 561-3980
Service
Saturday, Feb. 23, 2019
1:00 PM
Life's Oasis Church
Resources
Plattsburgh,NY - John Lawrence Weare,III, a former resident of Melbourne, passed away on February 13th surrounded by his loving family after a courageous two year battle with colon cancer. Through it all, he never lost his faith in the Lord and maintained a positive outlook, often encouraging those around him as they tried to support him. He was a proud veteran of the United States Air Force and a skilled mechanic. He greatly loved the outdoors and his passions of hunting and fishing gave him many years of great joy. He was predeceased by his paternal grandfather John Lawrence Weare, Sr. and is maternal grandparents William and Jane Schreiber. He is survived by his beloved and devoted wife Alaina as well as his sister Lauren Figler and her husband Aaron. He is further survived by his father John Lawrence Wear Jr. and his wife Shannez and his mother Sheree Combs and her husband James, as well as his paternal granmother Mary Lee Weare. Services will be at Life's Oasis Church on Saturday, February 23rd at 1pm. In lieu of flowers, the family asks anyone interested in remembering John to consider a donation to either Life's Oasis Church or The Bonefish and Tarpon Trust. The Family wishes to thank Elmer Floyd for his many years of ministry to multiple generations of the family.
Published in FLORIDA TODAY from Feb. 22 to Feb. 23, 2019
