Services
Ammen Family Cremation & Funeral Care
1001 S Hickory St
Melbourne, FL 32901
(321) 724-2222
Resources
More Obituaries for John Murphree
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

John Madison Murphree

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
John Madison Murphree Obituary
John Madison Murphree

Indian Harbour Beach - John Madison Murphree passed away on December 16, 2019 at the age of 93. He was preceded in death by beloved wife Martha Josephine (Jo) and daughter Sharon Gaye Hurley. John and Jo had eight children, 20 grandchildren, and 22 great-grandchildren. John was a WWII veteran and one of the first 200 Americans to land in occupied France on D-Day. In his engineering career he supported critical Department of Defense and NASA missions. He was past Commander of the Post 4643 and a lifetime member of the American Legion Post 200. He was a Mason and founding member of the AZAN Shriners.

Funeral services will be at the Ammen Family Cremation and Funeral Care, 1001 Hickory St, Melbourne, FL 32901. Viewing will be from 12:00 to 2:00 on December 29, 2019 with service following. Graveside ceremony with military honors will be at 3:00 at Florida Memorial Gardens. Condolences afcfcare.com
Published in FLORIDA TODAY from Dec. 26 to Dec. 27, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of John's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Ammen Family Cremation & Funeral Care
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -