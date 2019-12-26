|
|
John Madison Murphree
Indian Harbour Beach - John Madison Murphree passed away on December 16, 2019 at the age of 93. He was preceded in death by beloved wife Martha Josephine (Jo) and daughter Sharon Gaye Hurley. John and Jo had eight children, 20 grandchildren, and 22 great-grandchildren. John was a WWII veteran and one of the first 200 Americans to land in occupied France on D-Day. In his engineering career he supported critical Department of Defense and NASA missions. He was past Commander of the Post 4643 and a lifetime member of the American Legion Post 200. He was a Mason and founding member of the AZAN Shriners.
Funeral services will be at the Ammen Family Cremation and Funeral Care, 1001 Hickory St, Melbourne, FL 32901. Viewing will be from 12:00 to 2:00 on December 29, 2019 with service following. Graveside ceremony with military honors will be at 3:00 at Florida Memorial Gardens. Condolences afcfcare.com
Published in FLORIDA TODAY from Dec. 26 to Dec. 27, 2019