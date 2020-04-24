|
John Marc Varndell
Cocoa - John Marc Varndell passed away on April 15, 2020. Born Sept. 28th, 1949 in Uniontown Pa. John was a colorful/charismatic individual who wore many hats. John was a graduate from Cocoa High as well as Warner Southern University. John held numerous positions around the world including a riverboat purser on the Mississippi, professional card dealer in Vegas, bartender, an official for Canaveral Port Authority, and finally a licensed customs broker. John was an avid Democrat and was sent as an emissary to Bill Clinton's inauguration. Notable among the many achievements attributed to John are the creation of Foreign Trade Zone 136 at the Port and filing the first ever export declaration into space from a foreign trade zone. John loved fishing and collecting art. He is survived by his long time girlfriend Chris Penley and brothers Dan and Jeff. Celebration of Life to be determined at a later date.
Published in FLORIDA TODAY from Apr. 24 to Apr. 26, 2020