John Matthew Connors
Cocoa Beach - John Connors, 73, passed away on Sunday, June 28th, in his home in Cocoa Beach. He was born in Niagara Falls, NY and lived in Cocoa Beach for most of his life. He is survived by his mother, Irene of Cocoa Beach, his children: son Justin, his wife, Corine, and their children Ava (12), Emma (10), and Abigail (7), of Cocoa Beach; daughter Lindsay of Cocoa Beach; and daughter Jordan of Tallahassee. He was predeceased by his father, Robert Connors, of Cocoa Beach.
John was raised in military boarding schools in New York from age 7 to 17 (Stella Niagara and LaSalle Military Academy). He played college football at the University of Miami and University at Buffalo (formerly SUNY). He spent the last 55 years in Cocoa Beach. After a good run in the gift shop and beach concession business in the three main hotels in Cocoa Beach, and owning a restaurant, The Filling Station (at The Mango Tree's former location), he found his true passion in life as a professional tennis instructor with the USPTA. He had a great love of teaching youth tennis. He also enjoyed the very best of food, wine and travel, and found great joy in spending time with his three granddaughters, Ava, Emma and Abby, who called him "G-Pop."
We can't describe the loss we're feeling, we can only say thank you for all the good times and great memories we have, he will be missed tremendously. Per his request, there will be no service; his ashes will be scattered at his favorite sunset spot by his immediate family. In lieu of flowers, donations in his name can be made to the USTA Foundation. You may sign Mr. Connor's guestbook at www.beckmanwilliamson.com