John Michael Brown
John Michael Brown, age 54, passed away December 9th, 2019 after losing a courageous battle with kidney cancer. John was born November 1st, 1965 in Denver, Colorado, the youngest of four children born to parents Joe and Patricia Brown. John's family soon relocated to St. Louis where he graduated from Parkway High School and received his AA technical degree from Vatterott College. He relocated to Cocoa Beach over a decade ago. John excelled in all things mechanical and electrical, specializing in electrical systems. John could fix virtually anything found in a house, a car, or a boat. In his last job at Universal Orlando, he was constantly selected to implement, integrate, and operationalize the newest amusement park rides at Universal Studios such as Skull Island; Reign of Kong, Volcano Bay, and Hagrid's Magical Creatures Motorbike Adventure. More than anything else, however, John will be remembered by both family and friends as an incredible human being: a loyal and caring husband, father, son, brother, and friend. John never said anything bad about anyone and would never fail to help anyone who asked. He was the type of human being we all aspire to be. John was an avid scuba diver, boater, and fisherman and was happiest when he could be on the ocean. He and his adoring wife, Katherine (Kathee) had recently purchased a large sailboat as their home, and eventually, their means to explore the world's oceans. Unfortunately, cancer has dashed that dream. John is sorely missed by wife, Kathee, daughter, Sarah, his father, Joe, his siblings, Todd (Cathy), Mark (Susan), and Jana (Malcolm), his father-in-law and mother-in-law, David and Nancy Seares, and his countless friends. His Celebration of Life will be conducted at 2:00 P.M. December 14th at Faith Viera Lutheran Church. A Plaque will be placed in West Palm Beach where John, Kathee, and Sarah would frequently scuba dive. Appropriately, his ashes will be spread over the ocean.
Published in FLORIDA TODAY from Dec. 12 to Dec. 13, 2019