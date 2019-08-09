Services
First Presbyterian Church
1080 Port Malabar Blvd NE
Palm Bay, FL 32905
Memorial service
Sunday, Aug. 11, 2019
2:00 PM
First Presbyterian Church
Port Malabar Blvd
Palm Bay, FL
John P. Warner Obituary
John P. Warner

Palm Bay - John P. Warner peacefully went to be with the Lord at the age of 100 on May 31, 2019 in the William Childs Hospice House in Palm Bay, Florida.

John was a native of Weatherly, PA, served in the 35th Infantry during WWII and received a Purple Heart and two bronze stars. He was a graduate of the University of Virginia and worked in the field of credit and financial management. He was also involved in many civic and church organizations in Virginia and Florida.

John was predeceased by his wife of 45 years, Edna B. Warner, parents Elmer and Gertrude Warner, and his twelve brothers and sisters. He is survived by his daughter Karen M. Cardullo (Mario) and his son David R. Warner (Dianne), one granddaughter, Deborah Warner, and one great granddaughter, Emma-Grace.

A Memorial Service will be held on August 11th at 2 PM at the First Presbyterian Church on Port Malabar Blvd in Palm Bay.
Published in FLORIDA TODAY on Aug. 9, 2019
