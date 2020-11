John Patrick Lester



Rockledge - John Patrick Lester, age 69, passed away on November 5, 2020.



He was born on November 22, 1950 in Medford, MA; son of Edward F. Lester and Louis Anne Lester. John was a Vietnam Veteran who served proudly in the United States Army. He was an avid reader and enjoyed researching his ancestral roots. He absolutely loved his numerous nieces and nephews.



John was preceded in death by his father, Edward F. Lester Ret. Lt. Colonel in 1976; mother, Louise Anne Lester and brother, David Mark Lester in 2020. Survivors include 4 brothers, 2 sisters and numerous nieces and nephews.



A graveside service will be held at Brevard Memorial Park, 320 Spring St, Cocoa, FL 32927 on Saturday, December 5th, 2020 at 11am.









