John R. Geiger, Jr.
Melbourne - It is with great sadness that the family of John Raymond Geiger, Jr. (Jack) announce his passing on Saturday, August 22 at the age of 89. He passed peacefully surrounded by his family.
Jack was born in Plainfield, NJ in "the middle of June", 1931 to John Raymond Geiger, Sr. and Ruth Hartel Geiger. He graduated from the Citadel in Charleston, SC in 1954. Prior to beginning his service in the Air Force as an officer and fighter pilot he married the love of his life, Barbara Ann Garrison, also from Plainfield, NJ. Upon leaving the service he worked as a civil engineer before beginning a long career climbing the corporate ladder at Goulds Pumps allowing he and his family to reside in many interesting areas of the country.
He left Goulds Pumps to start Geiger Pump and Equipment in Baltimore, Maryland where he and his wife Barbara established a thriving business. In 1991 Jack and Barbara sold their business and retired to Florida. There they continued to enjoy a life filled with family, life-long friendships, international travel, boating, golf, and fine dining, splitting time between Smith Mountain Lake VA, Cocoa Beach, and their home in Melbourne.
Barbara passed away in 2016 after a long struggle with cancer. Jack spent his final years not so secretly anticipating rejoining the love of his life in Heaven while continuing to be active in Eau Gallie Yacht Club, Suntree Country Club, Riverside Presbyterian Church, and various men's groups. Everyone who came into contact with Jack was impacted by his spunk, humor, generosity, charisma, and unique charm.
He is survived by his sister Marion Geiger Heron of Los Angeles, California, his four children John Geiger III (Nancy) of Hickory NC, Bonnie deCourt (Chuck) of Raleigh, NC, Barbara Kanoy (Kenneth) of Durham, NC, Carol Lehning (Joe) of Potomac Falls, VA, eight grandchildren, and six great-grandchildren.
A Celebration of Life service and interment will be take place at the Citadel in Charleston, SC on Friday, September 25 at 10:30 AM.
Additional celebration details will be forthcoming. Information may be found and online condolences left at www. dignitymemorial.com/obituaries/9322133
. (321-636-8943)
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Civil Engineering Department at The Citadel Foundation, 171 Moultrie Street, Charleston, SC 29409.