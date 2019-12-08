|
|
IN MEMORIAM
In Loving Memory Of
John Robert Grgurich
03/13-1988 - 12/07/2018
A loving husband and father who was taken from this earth way too soon! One year without you feels like an eternity. A thousand tears won't bring you back, we know because we've tried! These days without you have been long and the nights are even longer. So many tears have been shed for your life that you were cheated. We try so hard to push forward knowing everyday is a gift but, our hearts are so completely shattered knowing there will be no more with you. So much can change in a year and this year has proved it to be true. Your death has left a heartache no one can ever heal. We miss you more than words can say and forever our lives will be changed. We hope you're watching over us we still need you everyday! We will love you forever and ever with all of our hearts and soul. Rest in peace my love
Love Jessie, Johnny Jr and Jameson
Published in FLORIDA TODAY on Dec. 8, 2019