John Tomec Mileham
Viera, FL - John Tomec Mileham, 76, passed away on Saturday, March 16, 2019 after a short illness.
John is survived by his wife, Betsy Mileham; Sister, Ruth Mileham; daughters, Anne Mileham (Kenny), Sarah (Robert) McGrath and 4 grandchildren.
John retired after 35 years employed by Lockhead Martin. He supported the first Lunar Landing Mission, Apollo XI in 1969, Apollo-Soyuz Mission in 1975, and completed his career supporting the US Navy at Patuxent River Naval Air Station in Maryland FACSFAC 3200 Air Central Tracking Systems.
Services and Interment will be private for the family. Please support your local Animal Shelter.
Published in FLORIDA TODAY on Mar. 22, 2019