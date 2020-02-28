Services
Memorial service
Saturday, Mar. 7, 2020
11:00 AM
St. John the Evangelist Catholic Church
5655 Stadium Dr.
Viera, FL
Melbourne - John V. D'Albora Jr, 94, passed away January 8, 2020. He is survived by his wife Noretta of 72 years, sons John III, Vero Beach, Paul (Terri), Charlotte, NC., daughters Noretta (Scott) Huff, Melbourne and Ann (Jim) VonThron, Tampa, eleven grandchildren and thirteen great-grandchildren.

A Memorial Service will be held 11:00 AM Saturday, March 7, 2020 at St. John the Evangelist Catholic Church 5655 Stadium Dr. Viera, Fl. An extended obit and signing of John's guest book at www.beckmanwilliamson.com.
Published in FLORIDA TODAY from Feb. 28 to Mar. 4, 2020
