John Wilbur Biggin Sr.
John Wilbur Biggin, Sr.

west Melbourne - John Wilbur Biggin, Sr., 78, was born in Warren, Ohio passed away peacefully at home on Wednesday, July 22, 2020 with his loving family at his side under the care of Hospice. John graduated from Cortland High School in Cortland, Ohio in 1959. John worked in the family business - Biggin's Furniture & Appliance in Cortland until moving to Florida in 1985.

John will be deeply missed by his wife of 57 years, Beverly; son, John Biggin, Jr.; daughters, Lisa (Phil) Franklin and Lori Carollo; granddaughters, Natasha and Alexa; Great granddaughter, Astera; Brothers, Wilbur (Brenda) Biggin, Jr. and James (Becky) Biggin. John was preceded in death by his parents and son, Brian Biggin. A graveside service will be held at Florida Memorial Gardens on Saturday, July 25, 2020 at 11 AM.

In Lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Hospice of Health First.

www.brownliemaxwell.com




Published in FloridaToday from Jul. 23 to Jul. 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Brownlie & Maxwell Funeral Service & Crematory
1010 Palmetto Avenue
Melbourne, FL 32901
(321) 723-2345
