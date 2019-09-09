Services
John William Chapman Obituary
John William Chapman

- - John William Chapman, beloved husband, father and friend, age 92; an only child of the late John Wilfert and Clara LaPointe Chapman, made his journey to Heaven, Saturday evening, September 7. He is survived by his wife Frances, his daughter Cheryl Kim and her fiancee Michael Sellers, son Kevin Jon Chapman, stepdaughter Lynn Tate Hartsfield & husband Randy Wright, two grandchildren, Cheryl and John Hartsfield and a great grandchild, Taylor Hartsfield. His extended family includes Cathy, Dave, Daniel and Eli Mendez, Gene, Sharon & Nikki Slaughter, Amanda and Adam Ritsch; and Richard and Jimmie Slaughter. Cremation will occur at Ammen Family Cremation and Funeral Care in Palm Bay, FL.
Published in FLORIDA TODAY on Sept. 9, 2019
