Mr. John William Harbin
Amelia Island - Mr. John William Harbin, 86, of Amelia Island, Florida passed away Saturday, May 4, 2019, at the Warner Center of Caring.
Born in Nashville, TN he was the son of the late John W. and Bessie Travis Harbin. Reared in Tennessee he served four years in the U. S. Navy.
After the Navy and college, he served as a computer engineer for Univac, RCA and retired from the Harris Corporation. He volunteered as a coach for youth football, basketball, and baseball and spent time as a little league umpire.
He and his wife, Barbara, made their home in Palm Bay for many years where he delivered for the local "Meals on Wheels" program and was heavily involved with St. Marks and Church of Our Savior Episcopal Parishes. Moving to Amelia Island 3 ½ years ago he had become a member of St. Peter's Parish.
In addition to his parents, Mr. Harbin was predeceased by his wife of over 50 years, Barbara in 2012, a son, William and a granddaughter, Kerry.
He leaves behind his children, Judy Lujan of Salem, OR, Kenny Harbin of Palm Beach Gardens, FL and Jay Harbin of Amelia Island; four grandchildren, Josh, Eli, Jake and Seth, and two great-grandchildren, Rianna and Cade.
Services for Mr. Harbin will be held Friday, May 10, 2019, at St. Peter's Episcopal Church beginning at 11:00 AM the Reverend Stephen Mazingo, Rector, officiating.
He will be laid to rest in his native Tennessee at a later date.
The family asks donations be made, in his memory, to Joy to the Children, P. O. Box 16404 Fernandina Beach, FL 32035 or their website, www.joytothechildren.org.
Published in FLORIDA TODAY on May 7, 2019