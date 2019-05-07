Services
Oxley-Heard Funeral Home
1305 Atlantic Ave
Fernandina Beach, FL 32035
904-261-3644
Service
Friday, May 10, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Peter's Episcopal Church
Resources
More Obituaries for John Harbin
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

John William Harbin

Obituary Condolences Flowers

John William Harbin Obituary
Mr. John William Harbin

Amelia Island - Mr. John William Harbin, 86, of Amelia Island, Florida passed away Saturday, May 4, 2019, at the Warner Center of Caring.

Born in Nashville, TN he was the son of the late John W. and Bessie Travis Harbin. Reared in Tennessee he served four years in the U. S. Navy.

After the Navy and college, he served as a computer engineer for Univac, RCA and retired from the Harris Corporation. He volunteered as a coach for youth football, basketball, and baseball and spent time as a little league umpire.

He and his wife, Barbara, made their home in Palm Bay for many years where he delivered for the local "Meals on Wheels" program and was heavily involved with St. Marks and Church of Our Savior Episcopal Parishes. Moving to Amelia Island 3 ½ years ago he had become a member of St. Peter's Parish.

In addition to his parents, Mr. Harbin was predeceased by his wife of over 50 years, Barbara in 2012, a son, William and a granddaughter, Kerry.

He leaves behind his children, Judy Lujan of Salem, OR, Kenny Harbin of Palm Beach Gardens, FL and Jay Harbin of Amelia Island; four grandchildren, Josh, Eli, Jake and Seth, and two great-grandchildren, Rianna and Cade.

Services for Mr. Harbin will be held Friday, May 10, 2019, at St. Peter's Episcopal Church beginning at 11:00 AM the Reverend Stephen Mazingo, Rector, officiating.

He will be laid to rest in his native Tennessee at a later date.

The family asks donations be made, in his memory, to Joy to the Children, P. O. Box 16404 Fernandina Beach, FL 32035 or their website, www.joytothechildren.org.

Please share your memories and condolences at www.oxleyheard.com

OXLEY-HEARD FUNERAL DIRECTORS
Published in FLORIDA TODAY on May 7, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Oxley-Heard Funeral Home
Download Now