Titusville - Jon F. Amos, 79, went home to be with the Lord on Friday, September 6, 2019 while surrounded by his loving family. Born on September 29, 1939 to the late William and Lorna Amos, Jon served our nation with great honor with the US Navy and was a member of Park Avenue Baptist Church. He enjoyed running, biking and fishing. But, most of all he enjoyed his time as a loving husband, father and grandfather. Jon will be greatly missed by his beloved wife of 54 years, Darlene; sons Eric (Charlene) Amos and Dennis (Luzale) Amos; six grandchildren and three great grandchildren. Funeral services will be held on Wednesday, September 11, 2019 at 11AM at North Brevard Funeral Home. Visitation will be held one hour prior to the service from 10-11AM.
Published in FLORIDA TODAY on Sept. 11, 2019