Services
North Brevard Funeral Home
1450 Norwood Avenue
Titusville, FL 32796
(321) 269-9222
Visitation
Wednesday, Sep. 11, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
North Brevard Funeral Home
1450 Norwood Avenue
Titusville, FL 32796
View Map
Funeral service
Wednesday, Sep. 11, 2019
11:00 AM
North Brevard Funeral Home
1450 Norwood Avenue
Titusville, FL 32796
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Jon Amos
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Jon F. Amos


1939 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Jon F. Amos Obituary
Jon F. Amos

Titusville - Jon F. Amos, 79, went home to be with the Lord on Friday, September 6, 2019 while surrounded by his loving family. Born on September 29, 1939 to the late William and Lorna Amos, Jon served our nation with great honor with the US Navy and was a member of Park Avenue Baptist Church. He enjoyed running, biking and fishing. But, most of all he enjoyed his time as a loving husband, father and grandfather. Jon will be greatly missed by his beloved wife of 54 years, Darlene; sons Eric (Charlene) Amos and Dennis (Luzale) Amos; six grandchildren and three great grandchildren. Funeral services will be held on Wednesday, September 11, 2019 at 11AM at North Brevard Funeral Home. Visitation will be held one hour prior to the service from 10-11AM.
Published in FLORIDA TODAY on Sept. 11, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Jon's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now