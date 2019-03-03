Services
Florida Memorial Funeral Home
5950 S US Highway 1
Rockledge, FL 32955
(321) 636-8943
Jorge Lopez
Memorial Mass
Friday, Mar. 8, 2019
10:30 AM
Ascension Catholic Church
2950 North Harbor City Boulevard
Melbourne, FL
Melbourne - On Saturday, February 23, 2019, Jorge A. Lopez passed away at the age of 83.

Jorge was born on April 22, 1935 in the town of Caguas, Puerto Rico to Rafael and Elisa Lopez. He received his Bachelor's Degree in Business Administration and Marketing Management from the University of Miami in 1958. He met his wife, Judith Liker, at the University of Miami and after graduation moved to Eau Gallie, Florida and began his 40 year teaching career in Brevard County. He started teaching at Eau Gallie Junior High. He moved to Southwest Junior High, which is now Palm Bay High School, a year later and taught there until 1970. He taught for a brief 4 year period at a Catholic School in Puerto Rico until his parents passed away. He then returned to Eau Gallie and spent his last 20 years teaching at Eau Gallie High School. He never really thought of himself as a teacher. His philosophy in life was to be a good communicator and facilitator. He wanted to be a person who provided the atmosphere and presented the information to his students so they were able to not only learn Spanish but all facets of life. Jorge is preceded in death by his wife who passed away on August 9, 2006. He is survived by his only child Elisa Lopez Short and son-in-law Ernest Short Jr. A memorial Mass will be held on Friday, March 8, 2019 at Ascension Catholic Church at 10:30 a.m. located at 2950 North Harbor City Boulevard Melbourne, Florida 32935. Flowers may be sent to the Life Event Center at Florida Memorial in care of Jorge A. Lopez or donations may be made to Ascension Catholic Church.
Published in FLORIDA TODAY on Mar. 3, 2019
