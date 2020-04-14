|
Jose Maria Valadez Fuentes
Palm Bay - It is with great sadness that the family of Jose Maria Valadez Fuentes announces his passing, on Tuesday April 7, 2020 in Melbourne, FL, at the age of 68 years.
Jose will be remembered by Graciela Ontiveros and their four children; Melinda Garcia, Luis, Leticia, and Roberto Valadez. Jose also had five grandchildren: Aaron, Adiel, Adelina, Izabella, and Eliza. Jose will be remembered by his father Pedro Valadez Chavez, his sisters, Anastasia (Ane) Valadez Fuentes and Elsa Valadez Fuentes. He was loved by his nieces, nephews and many cousins. Jose was predeceased by his brother Arnoldo Valadez Fuentes (Nolo) and his mother Eva Fuentes de Valadez.
Jose was born in Zaragoza Coah, Mexico and grew up in Chicago, Ill where he worked as a Respiratory Therapist for many years.
Jose was a huge Chicago sports teams' fan, loved archaeology, and kept a collection of many movies. He was an avid reader and enjoyed Marvel comics.
He is loved and will be greatly missed by his family.
Ammen Family Cremation and Funeral Care, Palm Bay, FL 321-724-2222. Condolences afcfcare.com
Published in FLORIDA TODAY from Apr. 14 to Apr. 15, 2020