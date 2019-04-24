|
Joseph Browning III
Mims - Joseph "Joey" Hubert Browning III, 63, of Mims, FL passed away on Saturday, April 20, 2019, peacefully at his home with his family at his side.
He was born in Louisville, Kentucky, on August 18, 1955 and has been a resident and business owner in Mims for over 40 years.
He was a devoted husband, son, father, grandfather, father-in-law, brother, and uncle and was a veteran of the United States Army stationed in Giessen, Germany.
He loved to hunt with his grandsons, family, and friends in Farmington, The Rice Camp in Georgia, and The Ramage Farm in Kentucky.
He was an avid fisherman, who loved going off shore on his 21' Mako, the "Bottom Line". He also had many memories with his wife, Tere, puttin' around on his Boston Whaler. He loved watching his grandsons fishing on the St. John's River from the Gheenoes he always loved to help them work on.
He is survived by his loving wife Tere; his two beautiful daughters Natasha Quinn (Jon), Leslie Pineiro (Mark); five grandsons, Hunter and Holden Quinn, Kallen, Presten, and Corden Pineiro; his mother, Jean Browning; his seven brothers and sisters, Marilyn, Perry, Jackie (Craig), Skeet (Michelle), Susan, Lori, and Lisa; his #1 and #2 nephews, Mark and Steven; nieces Whitney, Gina, Amanda, Sherry, Tammy, Krista, Haley, Heather, and Leann; and all their children.
He was preceded in death by his father, Joseph Hubert Browning, Jr.
A celebration of Joey's life will be held at 3 pm on Sunday, April 28th at the Sand Point Pavillion in Titusville. He will be honored into the Veteran's Cape Canaveral National Cemetary in Scottsmoor. His final journey will be on the "Bottom Line" to the Gulf Stream off Florida's East Coast. Online condolences may be expressed for the family at www.northbrevardfuneralhome.com
Published in FLORIDA TODAY on Apr. 24, 2019