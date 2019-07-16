|
Joseph "Joe" C. Paryzek
Melbourne Beach - Joseph (Joe) C. Paryzek of Melbourne Beach passed away suddenly on Thursday, July 11 2019 with family members by his side. Born November 3, 1930 in Cleveland, Ohio to Susan and Joseph Paryzek, he is now reunited with his loving wife of 50 years, Pearl. He is survived by his daughter Deborah Moore of Aldie, VA, and his son Andrew (Hope) of Norfolk, VA, grandchildren, Zachary and Emily Paryzek, and his sister Jeanette Molnar of Macedonia, OH. He was predeceased by his sisters Ruth Popil and Marian Misencik.
Joe retired to Melbourne Beach in 1993 from Cincinnati, OH following a 40 year career with Quantum Chemicals. After earning a chemical engineering degree from Fenn College, Joe worked his way up the corporate ladder from the local chemical plants, ending at the corporate offices. After retirement Joe embraced the Florida lifestyle enjoying his time outside whether fishing, playing tennis, or enjoying many activities with Pearl. In recent years he played with numerous area bridge groups including the Golden Age Bridge Club where he acted as treasurer for many years, was a regular at the Thursday Men's Golf League at Spessard Holland, and was a member of the Brevard Orchid Society.
Visitation will be held from 3-5 pm , Wednesday, July 17, at Beach Funeral Home in Indian Harbor Beach. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 1 pm on Thursday, July 18, at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in Melbourne Beach.
Online condolences may be left at beachfuneralhome.com,
Published in FLORIDA TODAY on July 16, 2019