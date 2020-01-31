|
Joseph C Rotyliano
Melbourne - Joseph C. Rotyliano, 85, passed away peacefully surrounded by his loving family on Thursday, January 30, 2020. He is survived by sons Joe (Janet), Steve (Donna) and Robert (MaryLynn) Rotyliano and daughters Michele Rotyliano and Denise Rotyliano Ozoroski (Randy Solomon).
He was a loving "Pop Pop" to seventeen grandchildren and six great-grandchildren. A viewing and vigil will be held Wednesday 5-7 P.M. Feb. 5, 2020 at Beckman Williamson Funeral Home 5400 Village Drive Viera, Fl. A Funeral Mass will be held Thursday, Feb. 6, 2020 at Ascension Catholic Church 2950 N. Harbor City Blvd. Melbourne, Fl. You may sign Joe's guestbook and see an extended website at www.beckmanwilliamson.com.
Published in FLORIDA TODAY from Jan. 31 to Feb. 2, 2020