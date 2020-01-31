Services
Beckman Williamson Funeral Home - Viera
5400 Village Drive
Viera, FL 32955
(321) 635-1973
Viewing
Wednesday, Feb. 5, 2020
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Beckman Williamson Funeral Home - Viera
5400 Village Drive
Viera, FL 32955
View Map
Joseph C. Rotyliano

Joseph C Rotyliano

Melbourne - Joseph C. Rotyliano, 85, passed away peacefully surrounded by his loving family on Thursday, January 30, 2020. He is survived by sons Joe (Janet), Steve (Donna) and Robert (MaryLynn) Rotyliano and daughters Michele Rotyliano and Denise Rotyliano Ozoroski (Randy Solomon).

He was a loving "Pop Pop" to seventeen grandchildren and six great-grandchildren. A viewing and vigil will be held Wednesday 5-7 P.M. Feb. 5, 2020 at Beckman Williamson Funeral Home 5400 Village Drive Viera, Fl. A Funeral Mass will be held Thursday, Feb. 6, 2020 at Ascension Catholic Church 2950 N. Harbor City Blvd. Melbourne, Fl. You may sign Joe's guestbook and see an extended website at www.beckmanwilliamson.com.
Published in FLORIDA TODAY from Jan. 31 to Feb. 2, 2020
