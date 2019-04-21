Joseph Derrico



Viera - Joseph Anthony Derrico, 90, of Viera passed away on March 7, 2019 due to complications of lung cancer.



Born in Gloversville, NY, Joseph graduated from the New York Military Academy and Annapolis. He had a brief career in the U.S. Navy, was owner of All Seasons Climate Control in Albany, NY and worked as mechanical engineer for various companies in New York City. In "retirement" he was a property manager, home inspector and an engraver.



An active member of his community, he started the Viera Rotary Club and was its first President, is a lifelong Rotary International supporter, US Naval Academy Alumni Association and Elks Club member.



Survivors include his wife, Guinda Derrico, Viera, FL; daughters, Elizabeth Derrico, Albany, NY and Susan Derrico (Thomas Buske), Melrose MA; sister, Marie Eaton of Gloversville, NY, Step daughter, Lisa Knutson (Michael Knutson & son, Zachary Knutson), Viera, FL; stepson, David Lahaie, Albany, NY and his son, Spencer Lahaie; and many nieces and nephews.



A Celebration of Joe's life will be held April 28, 2019 at 2:00 pm at the Life Event Center at Florida Memorial, 5950 S. US Hwy 1, Rockledge, FL.



Donations in his memory may be made to the Rotary International Foundation or .