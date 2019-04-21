Services
Florida Memorial Funeral Home
5950 S US Highway 1
Rockledge, FL 32955
(321) 636-8943
Celebration of Life
Sunday, Apr. 28, 2019
2:00 PM
Life Event Center at Florida Memorial
5950 S. US Hwy 1
Rockledge, FL
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Joseph Derrico
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Joseph Derrico

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Joseph Derrico Obituary
Joseph Derrico

Viera - Joseph Anthony Derrico, 90, of Viera passed away on March 7, 2019 due to complications of lung cancer.

Born in Gloversville, NY, Joseph graduated from the New York Military Academy and Annapolis. He had a brief career in the U.S. Navy, was owner of All Seasons Climate Control in Albany, NY and worked as mechanical engineer for various companies in New York City. In "retirement" he was a property manager, home inspector and an engraver.

An active member of his community, he started the Viera Rotary Club and was its first President, is a lifelong Rotary International supporter, US Naval Academy Alumni Association and Elks Club member.

Survivors include his wife, Guinda Derrico, Viera, FL; daughters, Elizabeth Derrico, Albany, NY and Susan Derrico (Thomas Buske), Melrose MA; sister, Marie Eaton of Gloversville, NY, Step daughter, Lisa Knutson (Michael Knutson & son, Zachary Knutson), Viera, FL; stepson, David Lahaie, Albany, NY and his son, Spencer Lahaie; and many nieces and nephews.

A Celebration of Joe's life will be held April 28, 2019 at 2:00 pm at the Life Event Center at Florida Memorial, 5950 S. US Hwy 1, Rockledge, FL.

Donations in his memory may be made to the Rotary International Foundation or .
Published in FLORIDA TODAY on Apr. 21, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Florida Memorial Funeral Home
Download Now