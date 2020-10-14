1/
Joseph J. Fields
1932 - 2020
Joseph J. Fields

Satellite Beach - Joseph J. Fields left this world to be with the Lord October 11, 2020.

Jack was born in Washington, Iowa to Martha and J.W. Fields on November 23, 1932. He received a Mechanical Engineering degree from Iowa State College and a master's degree in Systems Management from Florida Institute of Technology.

Jack tested jet engines at Allison Corporation and Pratt and Whitney for several years before moving to the Space Center where he worked on the Saturn Apollo program, the Shuttle Program, and on the Mobile Launcher platform modification.

Jack was the devoted husband of Ada Fields for 65 ½ years and dedicated father to his son, Scott Fields, and his wife Sue, and to his daughter Denise O'Connor and her husband Bill. He is also survived by his loving grandsons Brett and Matthew.

Memorials may be made to Habitat for Humanity or the United Methodist Church in Satellite Beach.

Ammen Family Cremation & Funeral Care, Melbourne 321-724-2222. Condolences afcfcare.com




Published in FloridaToday from Oct. 14 to Oct. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Ammen Family Cremation & Funeral Care
1001 S Hickory St
Melbourne, FL 32901
(321) 724-2222
