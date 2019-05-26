Services
Funeral Mass
Saturday, Jun. 1, 2019
12:00 PM
Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church
Route US 1
- - Joseph J Griffin was born on April 10, 1933. On April 8, two days before his 86 birthday, Joe passed into the arms of his Lord and Savior. He was born in Jersey City N.J. to Joseph T Griffin and Julia Griffin(nee) Ostrowski. After high school, he entered the Airforce in 1953. Joe became a technical writer and worked for many companies including Pan Am for which he wrote the instructional manuals for the 747 and L1011 pilots. Joe also wrote the manual for the onboard navigational system for the Apollo Spacecraft as well as writing the manual for the Tampa Airport shuttle and devising a schedule for maintaining it.

Joe married Barbara Griffin (nee) Hoff in 1960. They had 3 children Barbara Yadav, Suzanne Griffin, and Joe Griffin.

Five Grandchildren Rachel Griffin, Olivia Yadav, Natalie Griffin, and a set of twins Holly and Alex Griffin. Island Cremations, 321-454-3331. There will be a Funeral Mass June 1st, held at Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church, on Route US 1 at 12 noon. Burial will be in Cape Canaveral Veterans Cemetery at a later date.
Published in FLORIDA TODAY on May 26, 2019
