Joseph P. Daly
Melbourne Beach - Joseph P. Daly, age 82, passed away peacefully on February 23, 2019. He was a graduate of St. Peter's College and Columbia University, where he received his MBA. After a successful career as a Special Agent of the FBI, he embarked upon his second career as the owner and president of a local travel agency. He was a member of the Rotary Clubs of both Melbourne and Melbourne Beach and a member of the West Melbourne Business Association. A devout Catholic, he was a proud member of the Knights of Columbus.
Joseph was a loving father and husband. He coached his sons' youth sports teams and enjoyed running with his daughters. He completed several marathons. Joseph was an avid traveler, both in the U.S. and abroad. He watched Dodgers spring training baseball games as well as their Triple A affiliate's games in the summer. Joseph relished living by the ocean and taking long walks on the beach. His love, support, and great sense of humor will be deeply missed.
Joseph is survived by his wife of thirty years, Jane, and his five children (Gina, Kathy, John, Lizzie, and Tom) from his marriage to Maria, who predeceased him, and seven grandchildren.
Funeral services will be held on March 13, 2019 at Holy Name of Jesus Catholic Community, located at 3050 North Highway A1A, Indialantic, and will include a visitation at the church at 10:30 a.m., a funeral Mass at 11:00 a.m., and interment.
As an expression of sympathy, memorial contributions may be sent to Hospice of St. Francis, 1250-B Grumman Place, Titusville, FL 32780. Online condolences may be left at beachfuneralhome.com.
Published in FLORIDA TODAY on Mar. 10, 2019