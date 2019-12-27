|
Joseph Schmidt
Rockledge - Joseph (Joe) Schmidt, retired Captain of Florida Highway Patrol, passed away at his home on December 21. Born in Brunswick, GA in 1958, Joe served in the U.S. Marine Corps before beginning his career with FHP in Miami in 1981. Starting as a Trooper, Joe rose through the ranks to his last appointment, which brought him to Brevard County as District Commander. It's here where he and wife Lisa married and began their life together. Their 17 year old son, Matthew, is a junior at Rockledge High. During Joe's tenure with FHP, he received an esteemed appointment to the 247th session of the FBI National Academy in Quantico, VA. While in Brevard, Joe earned a Master's Degree from UCF and was an assistant Scoutmaster for Troop 321 where his son, Matthew, earned the rank of Eagle Scout. Joe also enjoyed hunting, fishing, movies, and motorcycle riding with friends.
Joe was preceded in death by his father, Robert Schmidt.
He will be greatly missed by his beloved wife Lisa; son Matthew; daughter Kathryn; mother Mary Schmidt; siblings Danny (Nancy) Schmidt, Janet (Mark) Rizk, Mark (Lynn) Schmidt, as well as many cousins, nieces, nephews and in-laws.
A visitation will be held Saturday, January 4th from 1pm to 2pm at St. Mary Catholic Church, 1136 Seminole Dr., Rockledge, 32955. Funeral mass will begin at 2pm.
Online condolences may be left at www.dignitymemorial.com
Published in FLORIDA TODAY from Dec. 27 to Dec. 29, 2019