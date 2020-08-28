Joseph St. Louis



Satellite Beach - Commander Joseph A. R. St. Louis, U.S. Navy (Retired) (97), died peacefully on August 17, 2020 at Cape Canaveral Hospital under the care of wonderful Health First Hospice caregivers.



He was born in Franklin, NH on April 23, 1923 and spent all of his early years in NH. He attended and graduated from Laconia High School (NH) and the University of New Hampshire.



Commander St. Louis enlisted in the U.S. Navy in December of 1942 as a Naval Aviation Cadet and served as a Navy Pilot until he retired 28 years later. He served in numerous squadrons during WWII, Korea and Vietnam and was aboard the aircraft carrier USS Forrestal (CVA-57) in the Gulf of Tonkin, off Vietnam, when it experienced its devastating accident and fire.



His Navy sub-specialty was in Intelligence and he served in several intelligence billets including a tour in the DIA (Defense Intelligence Agency).



He moved to Satellite Beach, FL shortly after his retirement from the Navy where he enjoyed sailing, fishing, playing golf and traveling. He was especially fond of spending his summers at his summer cottage in Gilford, NH with his family. He was a member of the VFW, American Legion and MOAA.



He was predeceased by his wife of 58 years, Joan and his brothers, Robert (Bob) of Laconia, NH and Raymond (Ray) of Lochmere, NH. He is survived by his sister, Florence Stewart who resides in Chesapeake, NH; daughter, Lynn of Sebastopol, CA; son, Jay and his wife, Nancy of Satellite Beach and numerous nieces and nephews. He will be dearly missed by his family and friends. Thank you to all that helped care for him in the past.



Burial with full military honors will be at Arlington National Cemetery at a later date. Arrangements made by Beach Funeral Home.









To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store