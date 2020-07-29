Joseph "Joe" W. Carender
Palm Bay - Joseph "Joe" W. Carender, 83, passed away on July 26, 2020 in Palm Bay, FL. He was born on September 28, 1936 in Rushville, Indiana to Walter and Pearl Carender. Joe was preceded in death by his loving wife Penny Carender, two brothers, and four sisters. Joe is survived by two brothers Tusco Carender (Minnie) and James Carender (Eileen), his three daughters, Jodi Smith (Smitty), Chandra Carender and Susie Taylor (Richard), sons Randy Moulding (Nana) and Kevin Carender (Sandy). Grandkids Devanie (David), Brandon (Morgan), Joey (Nicholette), Sierra (Zachary), Brandon (Heather), Vanessa (Michael), Evan (Madison), Melissa, Terry and Sammy, twenty great grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews. Joe had an amazing sense of humor and found joy just being around his family and playing with his great grand-baby. He was an avid fan of the WWE, NFL and MLB. Joe loved watching the Wheel of Fortune and Jeopardy. He also had a passion for coin collecting and building model airplanes, ships and tanks and watching old westerns and the worst ever B rated movies. Joe was very proud of his children, grandchildren and great grandchildren. Joe will be missed deeply by all his family and friends. Arrangements by Ammen Family Cremation and Funeral Care, Palm Bay, 724-2224. To leave an online condolence, please visit Joe's tribute page at www.afcfcare.com
