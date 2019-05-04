|
Joshua Jeremiah Vanover
- - Wild, free spirited soul survived by Vanessa Anderson,his mother and David Ward, his father. Sonja and Eugene Anderson, his loving aunt and uncle.Serenity Sisco and Seth Vanover, his brother and sister. Dwayne Sisco, brother in law and best friend.Missed dearly, by his children Kaitlin and Gavin Vanover as well as his son in law Alex Lemon. His favorite little 4 yr old, Delilah Lemon, his granddaughter. Josh will be missed everyday. Enjoyed his days at the beach and the mountains, with a cold beer in his hand.
An angel born January 5th, 1977 taken far too soon, March 8th, 2019
