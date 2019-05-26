|
|
Joy Edwards
Titusville - Joy Edwards, age 84, of Titusville, Florida passed away on Thursday, May 16, 2019 at Royal Oaks Rehab. A native of Pleasant City, OH, she came to the Titusville area in 1968. She retired from McDonell-Douglas where she worked in assembly. She loved children and also had a special doll which she kept with her at all times. She also loved gardening and garage sales and was a collector of various what-nots. Always using her hands she injoyed knitting, painting and bowling. At one time she was an avid pool player and participated in tournaments. She was a member of the Eagles.
Preceded in death by her husband: Oscar, son: Kenneth Johnson; daughter: Phyllis Denesmore; survivors include her son: Tom Johnson of Magna, UT, David Johnson of Titusville; sisters: Mona Keylor, Virita Meanor, Shelba Watson; brother: Butch Callahan; nephew: Bryan Johnson of Mims; grandchildren: Tyler Johnson, Jennifer (Eric) Pedersen, Doug Johnson and five great-grandchildren
There will be a memorial service on Saturday, (6/1) at 4:00 PM in the Newcomer Cremations, Funerals, and Receptions chapel, Titusville..
To share your memories of Joy or leave a special condolence message for her family, please visit www.newcomertitusville.com.
Published in FLORIDA TODAY on May 26, 2019