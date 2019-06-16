|
|
Joy Theresa Rowley
Rockledge - Joy T. Rowley, 65, of Rockledge passed away peacefully June 9, 2019 at her home.
Terry was born in Jesup, GA and moved to Florida from Greenwood, SC in 1972.
She was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, sister, and inspiration to many friends. She loved life and lived it to the fullest. She loved to travel, the ocean, and spending time with her family and friends.
Terry is survived by her devoted husband David who she dearly loved; children, Amy (Tony) Gilboard and Tommy (Katie) Cobb; sisters, Barbara Ann, Yolanda, and Luann; four grandchildren, Andrew (Ronnie), Emiley, Eli, and Easton; and nephew Christopher.
A Celebration of Life will be held at 2 pm, Friday June 21, 2019 at Beckman Williamson Funeral Home 5400 Village Drive, Rockledge, FL. 32955
Published in FLORIDA TODAY from June 16 to June 17, 2019