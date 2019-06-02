|
Joyce Alberta Brewe
- - Joyce Alberta Brewe, age 90, passed away on Sunday, May 26, 2019 at Culpeper Health & Rehabilitation Center. She was born August 26, 1928 in Orlando, FL and was the only child of Annie and George Brewe of Merritt Island, Florida. After graduating college she worked tirelessly for decades as Financial Aid Director for Jones College in Jacksonville, FL and served until 2018 as a member of the Board after her retirement. Her greatest loves were her family, her "fur-babies" and nature; she enjoyed classical and gospel music, books, travel and charting the paths of hurricanes. Joyce enjoyed playing electric bass and was a member of Wings of Glory which toured various religious venues in Florida during the 90's. She was the former wife of, and is predeceased by, Frank M. Lawson of Concord, NC, and is survived by her daughters, Sharon Lynn Lineberger (Jeffrey) of Culpeper, VA and Sandra Kay Cannon (John) of Rockwell, NC, as well as her three grandchildren, Daniel A. Griffin of AZ, Erica N. Lineberger of Spotsylvania, VA and John W. Cannon of Rockwell, NC. Additional survivors include three great-grandchildren, Josiah, Zachariah and JeVeah. An intimate gathering and celebration of life will be held in Melbourne, FL with family, friends, and longtime loving companion, Brenda J. Kellam of Melbourne.
Published in FLORIDA TODAY on June 2, 2019