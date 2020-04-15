|
Juan Allen Moore
Merritt Island - Juan Allen Moore passed away Monday, April 13th 2020. He was born in Wauchula, Florida on the 17th day of March, 1935. Juan was the beloved and devoted husband of Barbara (deceased) for 60 years. He was a resident of Merritt Island for almost 60 years.
He was a graduate of Tallahassee Leon and Florida State University. He worked with RCA and NASA as a data analyst for 30 years.
Juan was passionate about his family, working in the family orange groves, grilling ribs, and watching Florida State football. Juan was predeceased by his parents Richard and Mabel Moore. He is survived by his sister Karen (Tallahassee), two daughters Lea Anne Moore Talbott (Wayne) and Debbie Moore Sheridan (Tim). He was by loved his three grandson's Brandon (Sharon), Brett, and Beau (Courtney). He also had four beautiful great grandson's Parker, Grayson, Beau Reed and Bailer. You may sign Mr. Moore's guestbook at www.beckmanwilliamson.com
Published in FLORIDA TODAY from Apr. 15 to Apr. 19, 2020