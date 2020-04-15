Services
Beckman Williamson Funeral Home
101 North Brevard Avenue
Cocoa Beach, FL 32931
(321) 784-0116
Resources
More Obituaries for Juan Moore
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Juan Allen Moore


1935 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Juan Allen Moore Obituary
Juan Allen Moore

Merritt Island - Juan Allen Moore passed away Monday, April 13th 2020. He was born in Wauchula, Florida on the 17th day of March, 1935. Juan was the beloved and devoted husband of Barbara (deceased) for 60 years. He was a resident of Merritt Island for almost 60 years.

He was a graduate of Tallahassee Leon and Florida State University. He worked with RCA and NASA as a data analyst for 30 years.

Juan was passionate about his family, working in the family orange groves, grilling ribs, and watching Florida State football. Juan was predeceased by his parents Richard and Mabel Moore. He is survived by his sister Karen (Tallahassee), two daughters Lea Anne Moore Talbott (Wayne) and Debbie Moore Sheridan (Tim). He was by loved his three grandson's Brandon (Sharon), Brett, and Beau (Courtney). He also had four beautiful great grandson's Parker, Grayson, Beau Reed and Bailer. You may sign Mr. Moore's guestbook at www.beckmanwilliamson.com
Published in FLORIDA TODAY from Apr. 15 to Apr. 19, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Juan's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Beckman Williamson Funeral Home
Download Now