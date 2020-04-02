|
Judith Ann Cavazos
Indialantic - Judith Ann Cavazos, "Judi", passed away Thursday March 26th, 2020 at the age of 77. Judi was born May 19th, 1942 in Detroit, Michigan. The eldest daughter of Peter and Grace Diamos, and sister to Patricia Duquette. When Judi was 17 she met the love of her life, Rolando Cavazos. Shortly after, they were married and brought 7 beautiful children into the world, Peter Cavazos, Maria Drake, Rolando Cavazos Jr., Tina Vasile, John Cavazos, Victoria Lalonde, and Gloria Kusch. Her children gifted her with 11 grandchildren and 5 great grandchildren, continuing her legacy of strong will and generosity. Judi and Rolando lived in Michigan until 1973 when they moved their family of 9 to Melbourne Beach, Florida. After her 7th child started school, Judi put herself through nursing school while working a full-time job and raising her 7 children. In 1980, she graduated in the top 10 percent of her class. She then accepted a nursing position at Holmes Regional Medical Center. There, she worked for over 30 years as a Surgical Intensive Care Nurse. Judi was extremely passionate about the amazing miracles possible through organ and tissue donation. So much so, she founded the Tiger Team, an organization of that worked to promote awareness for organ and tissue donation. There is no telling how many lives Judi helped save but she certainly blessed so many by simply being a part of ours. She was a beloved daughter, wife, mother, grandmother, great grandmother, and friend. Ammen Family Cremation and Funeral Care, Melbourne 321-724-2222. Condolences afcfcare.com
Published in FLORIDA TODAY from Apr. 2 to Apr. 5, 2020