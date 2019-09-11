Services
Melbourne - Judith Chirico, 69, co-owner of Hott Cars in Melbourne, suddenly passed away on Wednesday, September 4, 2019. Originally from Hazleton, Pennsylvania, she moved to Florida in 1976. Judy's whole life revolved around her family, and she spent all of her free time with them, including her beloved dog, Suzie. Judy was very patriotic and loved the American flag and eagles. She was preceded in death by her daughter Karen Walser. Her survivors include her loving husband of 52 years, Anthony Chirico of Melbourne, son Tony Chirico of Palm Bay, daughter Arlene (Ken) Stebbins of Palm Bay, sister Georgette (Harry) Roinick of Nescopeck, PA. Grandchildren Stephanie (Kyle) Rumsey of Palm Bay, John (Daisy)Walser of Kentucky and Jasmine Walser of Palm Bay. Great-grandchildren include Kinsley, Leo, and Lola Rumsey and Bentley and Aubrey Davis, all of Palm Bay. Her Celebration of life will be held on Sunday, September 15th at 1:00 pm at Ammen Family Cremation and Funeral Care, 1001 South Hickory Street, Melbourne, FL followed by burial service at Florida Memorial Gardens in Rockledge, FL at 3:00 pm. Condolences at afcfcare.com.
Published in FLORIDA TODAY on Sept. 11, 2019
