Judith Ann Goldner
Melbourne - Judith A. Goldner, 70, formerly of Aliso Viejo, CA, passed away peacefully on Friday, March 22, 2019 after battling dementia. Judy is survived by her mother, Geneva Goldner Hammer, and her sister Nancy Fitzpatrick of Melbourne, Florida and her brother-in-law and nephew, Steve and Travis Farmer of Bloomingdale, NY.
She was predeceased by her father John Richard Goldner of Hammond, IN her sister Patricia Farmer of Bloomingdale, NY and her brother-in-law William G. Fitzpatrick of Melbourne.
Judy retired after working 28 years at the University of California, Irvine. She was Manager of Faculty Compensation.
A funeral Mass will be celebrated at 11:00 a.m. on Thursday, March 28, 2019, at St. John The Evangelist Catholic Church in Viera, FL. You may sign Judith's guestbook at www.beckmanwilliamson.com
Published in FLORIDA TODAY on Mar. 27, 2019