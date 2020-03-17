|
|
Judith Bova
Melbourne - Judith Bova has, at 73 years of age has embarked on the final Road trip of life on March 7, 2020.
After a courageous battle with Cancer Judith departed on her last road trip while in the excellent
Care of William Childs Hospice house.
She is now together with husband George, step son Georgie, and sister, Elaine.
Family and friends are invited to join in a celebration of Judith's life at Davis Seawinds Funeral Home, 560 Montreal Ave., Melbourne, Fl. at 1 PM on Thursday March 19, 2020.
Published in FLORIDA TODAY from Mar. 17 to Mar. 18, 2020