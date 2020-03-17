Services
DAVIS-SEAWINDS FUNERAL HOME
560 Montreal Road
Melbourne, FL 32935
321-254-1532
Celebration of Life
Thursday, Mar. 19, 2020
1:00 PM
Resources
Judith Bova


1946 - 2020
Judith Bova Obituary
Judith Bova

Melbourne - Judith Bova has, at 73 years of age has embarked on the final Road trip of life on March 7, 2020.

After a courageous battle with Cancer Judith departed on her last road trip while in the excellent

Care of William Childs Hospice house.

She is now together with husband George, step son Georgie, and sister, Elaine.

Family and friends are invited to join in a celebration of Judith's life at Davis Seawinds Funeral Home, 560 Montreal Ave., Melbourne, Fl. at 1 PM on Thursday March 19, 2020.
Published in FLORIDA TODAY from Mar. 17 to Mar. 18, 2020
Remember
